'Inside Burj Al Arab' Unveiled: Experience A Unique Guided Tour Into The Iconic Hotel's Exclusive World

Mr. Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “Dubai is a world-class destination, where visitors can now discover the ambition, vision, and sheer audacity behind one of its most iconic landmarks and the realisation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s extraordinary vision. Inside Burj Al Arab, a ground-breaking guided tour befitting of the city’s innovative spirit, will showcase both the incredible calibre of Jumeirah Group’s luxury hospitality and our confidence in creating extraordinary guest experiences. As the world rediscovers its love of travel, we invite visitors to step inside the ‘original home of luxury’ - a unique opportunity to explore Arabian opulence at its finest.”

The tour includes a visit to the famous hotel atrium and glamourous Royal Suite as well as a curated Experience Suite with digital interactives allowing guests to relive history with original architectural designs showcasing where it all started.

A must-visit at the end of the tour is the new exclusive outdoor lounge ‘UMA’. Providing an exceptional setting for visitors to take in the shimmering views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets, UMA will serve up a mouth-watering selection of world class delicacies and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s infamous mixology. For the ultimate culmination to this unforgettable experience, visitors can reserve a table to enjoy signature dining in one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.

Visitors can register their interest to be among the first to experience Inside Burj Al Arab at insideburjalarab.com . In anticipation of its public launch, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #Insideburjalarab in your posts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Jumeirah Group.

For any media enquiries, please contact: Kate Fox. ASDA’A BCW +971 (52) 104 3586 kate.fox@bcw-global.com insidebaa@bcw-global.com

Instagram: @ insideburjalarab @ JumeirahGroup

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio. www.Jumeirah.com

Media files