Indian peacekeepers in Malakal teach youth carpentry, welding, masonry and more

Aquel and her fellow graduates all live in either the UN protection of civilians site or in Malakal town, where much reconstruction work remains following years of armed conflict. Yet, involuntary idleness is rife, not least among the youth, as many people lack the know-how needed to get gainfully employed.

“We wanted to support these young men and women by sharing some of our engineering expertise with them, to give them a chance to learn new and useful things, so that they can use their skills to support themselves and their families,” said Captain Karen Kumar, who headed the training team drawn from the Indian engineering troops based in Upper Nile State.

For Gabriel Yai, who attended the masonry course, the workshop has been an eyeopener.

I am very grateful for this wonderful training. I did not know what to expect, but it has been more useful than I could have imagined. I realize that there is a lot I can do with my own house to make it better and more beautiful, and now I will be able to actually do it. That’s great,” he said as the coursework was wrapped up and participants returned home, full of dreams and belief.

