India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Mali

India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Malian Armed Forces on 19 August 2021 in the Mopti region in Mali that resulted in the killing of fifteen Malian soldiers.

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India
Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers as well as the people and the Government of Mali and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured soldiers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

