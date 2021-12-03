IMF Staff Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement with Zambia

“The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the authorities of Zambia on a three-year program that could be supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of about SDR 980 million or $1.4 billion. This agreement is based on the authorities’ plans to undertake bold and ambitious economic reforms. The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances. Further details on the agreement will be released on Monday.