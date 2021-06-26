ICRC strongly condemns the killing of three M�decins Sans Fronti�res (MSF) staff members in Ethiopia

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

ICRC strongly condemns the killing of three Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members in Ethiopia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strongly condemns the killing of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members in Tigray region of Ethiopia on June 25. We stand in solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues as they mourn this painful loss.

"I can't describe the shock we all felt to hear this devastating news," said Nicolas Von Arx, the ICRC head of delegation in Addis Ababa. "MSF personnel work tirelessly to help people who urgently need their humanitarian work. It is outrageous that Maria, Yohannes and Tedros paid for their dedication with their lives."

Attacks against humanitarian and health workers seriously undermine the capacity of humanitarian organizations to deliver urgent assistance in the Tigray region, where humanitarian needs continue to grow.

Security forces and all weapon bearers have an obligation to respect and protect medical personnel and humanitarian workers providing services in situations of armed violence. Humanitarian workers must never be targeted.

