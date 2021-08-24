ICRC employee killed in Cameroon

Diomède was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by armed violence in the region.

The circumstances of his death have yet to be clarified and no information can be given at this stage. The ICRC's priority is to support those who are most affected by this tragedy, in particular his family, relatives and colleagues.

"Words are not enough to express our immense sadness nor to soothe the grief of his family and loved ones. We send them our sincere condolences and the expression of our deepest sympathy," said Markus Brudermann, the head of the delegation for the ICRC in Cameroon.