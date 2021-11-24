RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Huawei: The Fastest Growing Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Authors:

APO Importer

Huawei (e.Huawei.com) is positioned as a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage by Gartner, the world's leading research and consulting company. This report indicates how Huawei primary storage has gone from strength to strength, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. What's more, Huawei is the only vendor in the Leaders Quadrant that has achieved rapid improvements in both criteria (ability to execute and completeness of vision). Already listed as a leader for 6 consecutive years, Huawei's fast growth is the result of its outstanding OceanStor all-flash storage offerings.

Huawei Enterprise
Huawei Enterprise

Gartner lists the following competitive advantages offered by Huawei primary storage:

Recommended articles

Huawei’s three-layer, AI-powered data management system provides cross-stack management, visualization, workload simulation and analysis to simplify infrastructure operations.Huawei has made enhancements to its product capabilities that have resulted in accelerated growth and market adoption outside its base Asia/Pacific (APAC) region.Clients’ decisions to select Huawei over competitive products tend to favor its focus on pricing, high performance and investments in roadmap initiatives.

Huawei has started storage technology research and development since 2002 and has deployed 12 R&D centers around the world. With more than 4,000 R&D engineers and over 1,000 storage patents, Huawei has led and actively participated in more than 30 international industry organizations, in order to continuously enhance its innovation capabilities and core competitiveness.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries and regions for more than 15,000 customers in a variety of industries, including carrier, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Huawei OceanStor storage is an ideal choice for global customers looking to store and process their service data. To learn more about Huawei OceanStor storage and explore how it can facilitate your digital transformation and boost your business, visit the website now: https://bit.ly/3rb58FJ.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Huawei Enterprise.

Media files

Huawei Enterprise
Huawei Enterprise 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The age you have the best sex according to research

The age you have the best sex according to research

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

“You got some cheese kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

5 sensitive questions you should never ask your partner about their exes

5 sensitive questions you should never ask your partner about their exes

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

7 things men find attractive in women, according to science

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia