His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM Review Bilateral Relations

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on winning a new five-year term to lead his country, wishing him success in continuing to fulfil his duties and responsibilities.

This came at a phone call today, during which Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the Ethiopian Premier the prospects of developing the cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

