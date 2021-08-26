RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

HirShabelle State Police trained on how to maintain law and order ahead of the Elections

Authors:

APO Importer

Fifty-six officers of the HirShabelle State Police have undergone a five-day training on Public order management.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

The trainees were drawn from various police stations in Jowhar and included 15 women officers. Jointly organised with the HirShabelle State Ministry of Internal Security and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police component, the training focused on crowd control, managing riots and demonstrations.

Recommended articles

AMISOM Police’s operational support to the Somalia Police Force (SPF) includes advising, mentoring and training to help the SFP build the capacity to manage the country’s law and order and discharging its duties to internationally accepted standards.

“This was a significant course for the SPF personnel and an important to maintenaning law and order during elections,” said Eliud Mutama, AMISOM police coordinator in HirShabelle

Mohamed Ahmed Kulmiye, the Security Coordinator in the Office of the President of HirShabelle State, said such trainings were important to improvemegeneral security situation in HirShabelle State.

“We hope the officers will perform their duties and advance the objectives of maintaining law and order in all districts in HirShabelle state,” said Kulmiye.

Muse Yussuf Dhuhulow, the Jowhar Airport Police station commander, expressed hope that the training would improve performance in enforcing law and order.

“The knowledge we gained from the training will enable uscooperate with the public to ensure safety and security and law and order during and after the elections,” said Dhuhulow.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Media files

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘He messed with loyalty’-Basketmouth speaks on alleged comedy beef with AY Makun

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga get busy under the sheets [Video]

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reportedly split 3 months to their wedding

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

6 children kidnapped from school 3 months ago die in kidnappers' custody

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

10 African countries to visit before the end of the year

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna sentenced to Islamic school for 6 months by Sharia court

Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals