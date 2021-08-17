The decision is effective from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the official gazette.
HH the Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Ambassador to Rwanda
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 35 of 2021 appointing Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Rwanda.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng