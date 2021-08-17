RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

HH the Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Ambassador to Rwanda

Authors:

APO Importer

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 35 of 2021 appointing Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Rwanda.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the official gazette.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound 53-year-old woman with 100 wraps of heroin

BBNaija 2021: Housemates urge Biggie to get Kayvee urgent mental help

Actress Doris Chima dies after battling cancer

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

How 75 Nigerians who revolted against slavery chose to drown in the U.S

Terrorists kidnap 15 students, teachers in Zamfara, kill security officers

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

Otedola opens up on how he helped Jonathan become President when Yar'adua was dying