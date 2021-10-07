RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Libyan Foreign Minister Discuss Consolidating Ties

Authors:

APO Importer

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister andMinister of Presidential Affairs, received Najla Mangoush, Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs, and her accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan today.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Libyan top diplomat discussed the prospects of further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations. They exchanged views over the current situation in Libya and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Recommended articles

Sheikh Mansour affirmed the UAE's full support for all efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and wellbeing in Libya, including the initiative of the Libyan government to ensure the country’s stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Mangoush arrived today in the UAE and was received by Sheikh Shakhbout.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Amdocs and Telkom Foundation Give Three Local Schools A Digital Boost

Amdocs