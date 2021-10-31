H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Lesotho's FM

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of common concern and the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in strengthening international ties and developing cooperation to support comprehensive and sustainable development efforts.

During the meeting, the UAE Foreign Minister welcomed his Lesotho's counterpart, praising the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Lesotho and both sides’ interest in boosting cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Lesotho's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and supporting sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.