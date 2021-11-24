Healthcare Centre Burnt Down Amid Surge of Violence in Foube

“We are shocked by this news and alarmed by this situation in the Centre-North region of Burkina Faso, as in other parts of the country. The health post is now completely destroyed and can no longer treat patients. The violence continues to increase daily in Burkina Faso, trapping the Burkinabé people a little more each day, which is unacceptable.”

“In a humanitarian crisis such as this one, medical needs are largely unmet, and people are trapped in the conflict. It is therefore imperative to protect medical assistance, as well as patients and medical staff, in all circumstances.”

In Burkina Faso, MSF works daily with the principles of impartiality, neutrality and independence and has been supporting the health district of Barsalogho since 2019 by providing basic healthcare to displaced people and host communities. The healthcare centre was built by MSF in 2019 and is now managed by the Barsalogho health authorities.

Since January 2021, more than 19,700 consultations have been carried out at this centre, of which just over a third were for children under the age of five. We also support several healthcare centres with human resources and refer the most critical cases to the most appropriate healthcare centres.