RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Health Principal Secretary call joint stakeholder efforts to end fistula

Authors:

APO Importer

Health Principal Secretary Susan N. Mochache has called for joint stakeholder efforts in ending Obstetric Fistula. Speaking during the commemoration to mark International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF) at Kenyatta National Hospital, the PS noted that Fistula is driven by social, economic and health factors that can only be addressed through multi-sectoral approach.

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

The PS said that there is need to build capacity to ensure access to comprehensive emergency obstetric care, treat fistula cases and address the underlying health, socioeconomic, cultural and human rights determinants that undermine the national agenda of ending obstetric fistula and ensuring every woman and girl enjoy their fundamental rights.

Recommended articles

“This year’s theme Women’s rights are human rights! and the accompanying clarion call of End Fistula now!, is a timely reminder that Obstetric Fistula can be eliminated ifwe prioritise the rights of women and invest collectively in better health systems to cushion pregnant women from unpredictable adversity of child birth.” She emphasised.

She informed that Government efforts to enable expectant women access pre-natal, skilled delivery services and postnatal care in order to avoid preventable deaths and complications that arise during child birth are bearing fruits and that eight out of ten births now occur within health facilities attended by a skilled health provider.

Ms Mochache reaffirmed Kenya’s commitments made during the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, to ensure progress towards ending Obstetric Fistula by 2030 as guided by strategic frameworks for Sustainable Development and the National Strategic Framework on Female Genital Fistula.

The PS recognised and appreciated the commitment by H.E the First Margaret Kenyatta in championing advocacy to end Obstetric Fistula saying such high level patronage and leadership is an a guarantee for better maternal health. “We will leverage on this endowment, goodwill and outstanding leadership to ensure that each mother has access to quality health care and services during pregnancy and child birth, that will consign Obstetric Fistula to archives of History.” She said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration