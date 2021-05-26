Health Principal Secretary call joint stakeholder efforts to end fistula

“This year’s theme Women’s rights are human rights! and the accompanying clarion call of End Fistula now!, is a timely reminder that Obstetric Fistula can be eliminated ifwe prioritise the rights of women and invest collectively in better health systems to cushion pregnant women from unpredictable adversity of child birth.” She emphasised.

She informed that Government efforts to enable expectant women access pre-natal, skilled delivery services and postnatal care in order to avoid preventable deaths and complications that arise during child birth are bearing fruits and that eight out of ten births now occur within health facilities attended by a skilled health provider.

Ms Mochache reaffirmed Kenya’s commitments made during the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, to ensure progress towards ending Obstetric Fistula by 2030 as guided by strategic frameworks for Sustainable Development and the National Strategic Framework on Female Genital Fistula.

The PS recognised and appreciated the commitment by H.E the First Margaret Kenyatta in championing advocacy to end Obstetric Fistula saying such high level patronage and leadership is an a guarantee for better maternal health. “We will leverage on this endowment, goodwill and outstanding leadership to ensure that each mother has access to quality health care and services during pregnancy and child birth, that will consign Obstetric Fistula to archives of History.” She said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.