RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Health Committee Chairperson calls on South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Authors:

APO Importer

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, has praised South African scientists for their detection of the new Covid-19 variant, which the World Health Organisation has called Omicron.

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Dr Jacobs expressed his concern about the new variant and the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. He appealed to those South African who have not been vaccinated to vaccinate, and called on all South Africans to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. “Vaccines work and save lives, and so long as there is no data suggesting that the current vaccines are not effective against the new variant there is no need to panic,” added Dr Jacobs.

Recommended articles

Dr Jacobs said the committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last night, especially his appeal to the South African nation for vigilance, to avoid gatherings and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. “We also welcome the decision of the government to keep the country on alert level 1,” added Dr Jacobs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery

Highlights from Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena: featuring Buju, Tems, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and more

Highlights from Wizkid's show at the O2 Arena: featuring Buju, Tems, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and more

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

UN allocates $13M from CERF for response to flooding in South Sudan

Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Confirmed as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power