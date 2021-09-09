H.E Yury Sentyurin highlights Angola's investment potential at AOG 2021 Conference

“Six out of 18 GECF country members in Africa hold 90% of the natural gas reserves on the continent, and Angola is one of them. The African continent will witness the highest growth rate in natural gas among all world regions at nearly 150% by 2050. It is important to channel strategic investments in natural gas, and consider it as a reliable and affordable energy source that will play a crucial role in Africa's future, particularly for GECF member countries," he said.

H.E. Sentyurin added that the GECF fully supports a range of initiatives in Africa, and commended the Angolan government’s efforts to ease foreign direct investment into the country.

“In Angola, the government has been working to improve the investment environment by amending legal and fiscal terms. The creation of a single contact mechanism for investors to obtain necessary authorization in a simplified manner is a progressive step,” he said.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) AOG 2021 is Africa's most highly anticipated energy event. The conference is fostering intense debates, networking opportunities and paving the way for a strong energy sector in a post-pandemic era by exposing potential investors to energy-related projects in Angola and other African markets. The conference will address recent government reforms, tax incentive packages, and gas initiatives to accelerate Angola's energy transition ambition.

