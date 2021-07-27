H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs and H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Sudan inaugurate new premises of Sudanese Embassy in Bahrain

The Sudanese Minister delivered a speech in which she extended the highest expressions of appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa , the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, for advancing Bahraini-Sudanese relations, expressing her deepest gratitude to H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, for his kind invitation, warm reception and genuine Bahraini hospitality.

She further added that the outcomes of the bilateral talks session held yesterday, moved the future of relations between the two countries to broad prospects for joint cooperation in all fields, adding that the joint discussions between the two brotherly countries culminated in a historic meeting with His Majesty the King, during which she conveyed the appreciation of the Government and people of the Republic of Sudan for the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain in support of Sudan and its people following its revolution, under the wise leadership of His Majesty in all fields, especially the Bahraini position in support of Sudan regarding the Renaissance Dam.

Her Excellency noted her country’s pride towards the praise of His Majesty the King to the distinguished Sudanese community, and its contributions in many fields, highlighting the support of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in December 2020 to the Republic of Sudan through the visit of RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayyed, as a result of the floods that swept its lands. She also pointed out the visit of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and current Advisor to His Majesty the King for Diplomatic Affairs, H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, who was the first foreign minister from the regional and international arena to visit the Republic of Sudan after the December Revolution in April 2019.

She also appreciated the positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain in support of the issues of the Republic of Sudan in regional and international forums, as well as the positive statements of Bahraini officials in support of Sudan’s position on the Renaissance Dam, stressing that the Republic of Sudan is following with great interest the positive, constructive and transparent approach to the Bahraini media in its various means to support the transition in Sudan.

At the conclusion of her speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan expressed her thanks and appreciation for towards the attendees of the inauguration, looking forward to expand bilateral relations towards reaching the desired prospects in cooperation, solidarity and coordination in all forums regional and international.

H.E. Dr. Abdullatif welcomed the Sudanese Minister and expressed his pleasure for having her accepted the invitation to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain to inaugurate the new premises of the embassy, noting that it provided a good opportunity to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, looking forward to work together to strengthen brotherly relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Sudan's President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

H.E. the Minister added that Bahrain greatly appreciates the close brotherly relations that bind it with the Republic of Sudan, and is proud of the broad bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries that includes various vital areas that would strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries, and enhance the ties that unite the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the brotherly Sudanese people.

The Minister also expressed his pride in the opening of the new premises of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing confidence that it will strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and an essential link in developing the course of bilateral cooperation in various fields. He expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the good efforts made by the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Al Hassan, over years of effective diplomatic work to consolidate relations of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, wishing His Excellency continued success, as well as praising the contributions of the generous Sudanese community in the development process in of the Kingdom.

The Sudanese Ambassador also delivered a speech in which he stressed that the building of the Sudanese Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain is not just an official headquarters of the mission, but rather is a natural extension, documenting and culmination of a unique relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Sudan. He also praised the efforts of all those who preceded him to establish the building blocks of this great edifice, pointing out that the implementation of this great project under the current circumstances, is a great achievement that he hopes will contribute to the promotion of bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Sudan for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and people, and thanking all the official authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Sudan and the members of the Sudanese community, led by the Sudanese Club, for their direct contribution to the follow-up of the work.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of Ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Embassy.

Media files