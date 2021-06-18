H.E Ambassador Melaku Legesse Confers with the Dean of Africa Ambassadors group in #Senegal

On the GERD, AmbassadorMelakuunderlined that Ethiopia firmly believes the management and utilization of the Nile should be based on the internationally recognized principle of equitable and reasonable utilization causing no significant harm and cooperation. He also noted Ethiopia’s conviction that the ongoing AU-led process will contribute to the realization of this objective in the spirit of finding African solutions to African problems.Ambassador Melaku also briefed the ambassador on the Ethiopia-Sudan border. Issue and the government's commitment and preparations for the upcoming 6th national election.