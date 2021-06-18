RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

H.E Ambassador Melaku Legesse Confers with the Dean of Africa Ambassadors group in #Senegal

Authors:

APO Importer

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Senegal H.E Ambassador Melaku Legesse met with H.E. Regis Onanga M. Ndiaye, Dean of Africa Ambassadors group and Ambassador of GaboneseRepublic to Senegal and discussed issues of common concern between the two friendly countries.

Embassy of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dakar, Senegal
Embassy of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dakar, Senegal 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

During the meeting, Ambassador Melaku briefed the reasons that forced the government of Ethiopia to carry out the law enforcement operation in Tigray, the recent status of the region, the government's commitment in the provision of humanitarian assistance for people in need in the region and its readiness toconduct joint investigations with international organizations related to alleged human rights violations.

Recommended articles

On the GERD, AmbassadorMelakuunderlined that Ethiopia firmly believes the management and utilization of the Nile should be based on the internationally recognized principle of equitable and reasonable utilization causing no significant harm and cooperation. He also noted Ethiopia’s conviction that the ongoing AU-led process will contribute to the realization of this objective in the spirit of finding African solutions to African problems.Ambassador Melaku also briefed the ambassador on the Ethiopia-Sudan border. Issue and the government's commitment and preparations for the upcoming 6th national election.

Ambassador Regis Onanga M. Ndiaye on his part, said the GERD is a flag ship project for Africa. He appreciate Ethiopia’s commitment to find an African solutions for African problems.Finally, He expressed his wishes that Ethiopia would succeed in its reforms and overcome the current challenges it is facing at national and regional levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dakar, Senegal.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house

Police throw birthday party for robber arrested on his 18th birthday (video)

'You had no kobo na package we dey package' - Iyabo Ojo's ex PA says as they drag each other on Instagram

Iyabo Ojo calls out her bestie Omo Brish on IG for throwing shades at her

I've not had sex for 23 years although my husband urged me to get it outside – Woman cries

Angry youths dump dead body at Gov Makinde's office after violent clash in Ibadan

Farmer shoots 18-year-old herdsman to death for grazing on his farm

Security operatives kill scores of IPOB criminals - Defence Headquarters