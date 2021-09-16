RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates its own representation in Morocco

Authors:

APO Importer

Hapag-Lloyd ( Hapag-Lloyd.com ) today opens its own offices in Morocco. With this additional presence in the country, the company continues to realize its growth ambitions in the most attractive markets of North Africa.

Hapag-Lloyd
Hapag-Lloyd

Morocco, being an important platform for the export of fresh produce, is part of Hapag-Lloyd's development strategy in the refrigerated container transport sector. Morocco exports also minerals, chemicals, textiles, and food products, especially to European countries. Imports consist mainly of electronics, spare parts, and food products.

Recommended articles

Morocco is perfectly connected to the global Hapag-Lloyd network by the port of Tanger-Med, which is a strategically important port for the entire logistics industry. Last year, Hapag-Lloyd acquired a 10% stake in container terminal 3 (TC3) at the port of Tanger-Med 2.

“The Moroccan economy has grown steadily over the last years. Many Moroccan shippers have already experienced Hapag-Lloyd´s services. With the opening of our new representation in the country, we strive to meet customers´ requirements for proximity and quality of service”, says Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd's presence in Morocco is achieved through three offices with the headquarter being Casablanca and two satellite offices in both Tangier and Agadir. 47 shipping experts are looking forward to serving customers all over the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hapag-Lloyd.

Press contact: Nils.Haupt@hlag.com +49 40 3001 – 2263

Follow Hapag-Llyod on Social Media: Facebook: bit.ly/2RTVN5L Instagram: bit.ly/2Rmb2Em LinkedIn: bit.ly/3w6CSU8 Twitter: bit.ly/3eNIqgt YouTube: bit.ly/3eJnabp

About Hapag-Lloyd: With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Media files

Hapag-Lloyd
Hapag-Lloyd 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

How does a healthy vagina smell?

The downside of smoking weed

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

UNESCO Director-General to attend International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Africa

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2021: Sonangol announces move from National Oil Company to Energy Company as it gears up for IPO

Energy Capital &amp; Power

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)