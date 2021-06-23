Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).
Handover of Polymerase Chain Reaction�(PCR) Machines to health authorities in North and Central Darfur
UNAMID handed over Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) Machines to health authorities in North and Central Darfur to help in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and controllingfurther transmission across the communities in Darfur, including UNAMID personnel. The handover is part of UNAMID’s drawdown process as endeavours to build the capacityof designated parties who will continue to serve the host community after UNAMID’s full departure from Darfur.
