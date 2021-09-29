RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Guinea: Justice for 2009 massacre must be at heart of political transition

Authors:

APO Importer

The UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict on Tuesday urged authorities in Guinea to abide by their commitment towards impartial and independent justice, including in relation to a massacre of protesters in the capital, 12 years ago.

UN News
UN News

Pramila Patten called for accountability for the 28 September 2009 incident to be at the heart of the country’s political transition.

Recommended articles

The massacre occurred when security forces opened fire on thousands of demonstrators attending an opposition rally at a stadium in the capital, Conakry. At least 156 people were killed or disappeared, and at least 109 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence.

Commit to justice

In a statement on the anniversary of the massacre, Ms. Patten said the ongoing political transition offers a unique opportunity to place justice and the rule of law at the centre of a new chapter in the country’s history.

She recalled that following the military coup earlier this month, the Comité National du Rassemblement et du Développement (CNRD) issued a statement which said justice will be the compass that will guide every Guinean citizen.

“With the conclusion of national consultations aimed at determining the priorities of the transition and yesterday’s announcement of the adoption of a Transitional Charter, I urge the CNRD to abide by its commitment towards impartial and independent justice, including in relation to the 28 September 2009 events”, she said.

Survivors’ needs unmet

The UN expert noted that her Office has been promoting accountability for the atrocities committed in Guinea. Despite some progress over the years, she regretted that trials have yet to take place.

“The needs of victims of sexual violence and other grave crimes remain unmet”, she said.

Meanwhile, survivors continue to demand justice and redress, while suffering physical and psychological trauma, which has been compounded by stigmatization and rejection by their families and communities.

“I call on all relevant actors to place accountability for the 28 September 2009 events at the heart of the transition, to ensure that trials are expedited, perpetrators are held accountable, and victims receive justice, support and reparations,” said Ms. Patten.

“It is only by upholding justice and accountability that overall rule of law, unity and social cohesion will be enhanced, and contribute to ensuring that the horrors of the 28 September events are never repeated.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

The UK will grant 10,500 visas to truck drivers, farmers as petrol scarcity bites harder

Groom left with broken spine after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Trending

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

Africa Data Centres unveils its latest world-class data centre at their Midrand Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa

Africa Data Centres

Kenya: Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Lack Help

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Energy Capital & Power, Nigerian Gas Association to Promote Gas-Focused Agenda at USAEF 2021

Energy Capital &amp; Power