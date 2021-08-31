Govt Allocates 43bn/- for Innovation Hubs

She said the training was meant to build capacity for the community development officers so that they become part of the mission to identify talents and innovations for bringing economic impact. Moreover, she said, the institutions have been earmarked for innovation spaces and hubs to support innovators to have their technologies improved so that they become matured and commercialized.

The training, which was attended by 184 community development officers from countrywide, is expected to put them at a better chance to identify, recognize and bring the young innovators to the incubators. "Technology, if well utilized, would be catalyst to economic development activities in various sectors," she said. The Government in 2019 launched the National Science, Technology and Innovation Competition (MAKISATU) to identify young innovators as one of the Ministry's strategies to identify and develop innovations made by Tanzanians and encourage the use of science technology and innovation in social and economic activities that will support the development of the industrial economy.

She explained that in the last three years of MAKISATU, a total of 1,782 innovators have been identified and recognized by the Ministry and 130 talented innovators are being developed by the government through the National Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) so that their innovations are marketed and thus increase employment opportunities for the youth.