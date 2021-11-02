RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Governor's Forum in Western Bahr el Ghazal discusses building an inclusive peace

Authors:

APO Importer

With the signing of a peace deal in 2018, new hope was born in conflict-ridden South Sudan.

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

However, much remains to be done to increase momentum in ongoing peace processes.

Recommended articles

To this end, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), together with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) recently supported a Governor’s Forum for state authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

The three-day gathering brought together all stakeholders to assess drivers of conflict and threats to civilians; prioritize service delivery for citizens and map a statewide Action Plan to usher in peace and progress.

“Representatives from all political parties, civil society, women, youth delegates and traditional leaders all came together to share their experiences, explore synergies and pave a collaborative way forward where we put people’s needs first and work as one team,” stated Sara Cleto Rial, the state governor.

Political unity, final security arrangements, good governance, equal access to justice, upholding the rule of law and achieving important benchmarks in implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement were key areas of discussions.

Another important topic: The role of young people in peacebuilding and development.

“Youth are the workforce of the country. A strong economy hinges upon our skills; but we are not given a chance to participate and to voice our concerns,” said David Lawrence Ambrose, Chair of the state’s Youth Union. “Our leaders must consider the issues faced by young people such as widespread unemployment, build our capacities so that we can contribute to the workforce and include our concerns in the state’s Action Plan,” he added.

Full and equal participation of women in decision-making, governance and promoting women’s literacy was another important agenda point.

“Even though the state governor is a woman, overall, there continues to be a vacuum when it comes to women in leadership. For true peace to prevail, we must focus on gender equality and empowering our women,” averred Khamisa William Kornelio, one of 15 women’s representatives attending the forum.

For his part, Mustapha Tejan-Kella, Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Wau, urged the state government to work together to provide much-needed services to citizens and use a consolidated, comprehensive and inclusive approach to develop the state’s Action Plan so that no one is left behind.

The state’s Action Plan will be presented at the national-level Governor’s Forum that will take place in the country’s capital Juba in the days ahead. It will feed into a national strategy document for peace and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

American actor Kal Penn comes out gay, announces engagement to partner of 11 years

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber