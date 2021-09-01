Government Cuts Mobile Money Transaction Charges by 30pc

The statement added that newly reduced rates will be officially announced in the Government Gazette tomorrow, (1stSept, 2021). "Also, the Government held a meeting with mobile service providers, who have unanimously agreed to cut down mobile money interoperability rates by 10 percent," it stated.

Mobile money interoperability refers to transfers between customers of different mobile service providers. The Government, according to the statement, was optimistic that the decisions will give relief to the citizens and enable the State to collect revenue for execution of various development projects in accordance to the 2021/2022 National Budget.

The recent data shows that Government has managed to collect 48,4bn/- since when the new levy was introduced.