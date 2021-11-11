Global Education Coalition - Annual Meeting

Agenda1:15 – 1:30Opening SessionMs Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO Mr Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai CaresPresentationGeneral presentation of the work of the Global Education Coalition and its strategic directions. Mr Borhene Chakroun, Director, Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems and Coordinator of the Global Education Coalition1:30 – 1:50High-Level roundtable: What did we learn and what are the remaining challenges for digital transformation of education?Moderator: Mr Dimitri Sanga, Director, UNESCO Dakar Regional OfficeH.E. Mr Rabiou Ousman, Minister of Education, NigerH.E. Mr Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesH.E. Mr Devendra Paudel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, NepalMr Samuel Sasu Adonteng, Programmes Coordinator for Tertiary Education, All-Africa Students Union 1:50 – 2:15 Partners’ roundtable: How to achieve digital transformation of education through partnerships?Moderator: Mr David Atchoarena, Director, UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning Ms Ethel Agnes Pascua-Valenzuela, Director, Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization SecretariatMr Gustav Praekelt, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Praekelt FoundationMr Danny Gauch, Director-General, WorlddidacMs Marie Bancal, Director for Partnerships and Development, PIXMr Arman Rahmatullah, Chief Executive Officer, TeachforAll Afghanistan 2:15 – 2:40What should shape the future of the Global Education Coalition?Moderator: Ms Maki Katsuno-Hayashikawa, Director, Division for Education 2030Ms Alexa Joyce, Digital Transformation and Skills Director, MicrosoftMr Robert Jenkins, Global Director of Education, UNICEFMs Serena Brown, Director of Sustainable Development, KPMG InternationalMr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, Global Director Education, the World Bank GroupMr Taguchi Yasushi, Assistant Minister & Director-General for International Affairs, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) / Secretary-General, Japanese National Commission for UNESCO2:40 – 2:45 Conclusion and next stepsMs Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO