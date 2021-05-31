GE Healthcare announces leadership appointment in West Africa to help deliver next phase of growth

George is a highly regarded leader and expert with more than 10 years of executive healthcare experience in the United States and Africa.In addition to working with multinationals in the healthcare technology space, he worked in venture capital where he conducted specific disease state market analysis, competitive landscape evaluations and investment opportunity screening. George received his medical degree from University of Calabar College of Medical Sciences Nigeria and completed his Master of Business Administration with distinction at Hult International Business School Boston, with concentrations in Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

Commenting on George Uduku’s appointment, Eyong Ebai, General Manager, GE Healthcare, Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “George’s appointment is testament to our localization efforts and our ongoing commitment to West Africa . I am confident that with his leadership, we are even more strongly positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions and services that support our customers growth and profitability as well as enable universal healthcare across the continent.”

Dr. Uduku, added: “Improving access to quality healthcare is a key priority for the governments of West Africa, and GE Healthcare has a proud history of providing transformational medical technologies and services that have shaped a new age in patient care.I am honored to join GE Healthcare at such a pivotal time for the healthcare industry and thrilled to be leading the very talented team in West Africa.”

GE Healthcare has been a committed partner to the healthcare sector in Africa for more than 100 years. Today in West Africa, nearly 6000 GE Healthcare technologies are deployed in hospitals and clinics across the markets.

