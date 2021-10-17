G5 + joint press release

The G5 + notes that the continued implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic requires all actors to immediately cease armed actions and work to create a peaceful climate to facilitate inclusive and credible dialogue across the country.

The G5 + calls for strict respect for human rights and the rule of law, including through the pursuit of concrete actions to combat impunity, as well as a commitment to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law. These elements remain essential to ensure the progress of the ongoing peace and dialogue process.

G5 + members reiterate their commitment to continue working alongside the Central African authorities to support political and peace processes for the well-being of all Central Africans.