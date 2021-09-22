Friends of Sudan condemn attempts to undermine Sudan's peaceful political transition

France, Germany, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, as members of the Friends of Sudan Group, condemn yesterday’s attempted disruption of Sudan’s civilian-led transition by rogue military elements in Khartoum. Any attempt to destabilize or undermine Sudan’s political transition and the democratic and pluralistic nature of the State as defined by the Constitutional Declaration will not be supported by the international community.