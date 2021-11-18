RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Foreign Minister Stresses Importance of Holding 3rd Session of Political Consultations Between Tunisia and Australia

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Wednesday, met with Australian Ambassador in Tunis, with residence in Malta, Jennifer Claire Cartmill.

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad
Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad

The Minister stressed the importance of holding the 3rd session of political consultations between the two countries, while giving an overview of political developments in Tunisia, in light of the measures taken by the President of the Republic on July 25.

Recommended articles

These measures were taken "in strict compliance with the Constitution and in accordance with the expectations of Tunisians," added Mr.Jerandi .

He affirmed Tunisia's determination to increase bilateral cooperation in all fields and to beef-up economic relations, trade and investments, particularly in the energy, mining and agriculture sectors, in addition to priority projects such as health, education, scientific research in medicine and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Australian diplomat said her country supports initiatives to improve the economic situation. She spoke about cooperation projects in Tunisia, mainly in relation to phosphate. In this sense, the ambassador mentioned the intention of the company "Fortescue Future Industries" to carry out a mega project with high employment intensity.

The two countries share the same democratic values, noted the ambassador, while praising the role of Tunisia as a leader in the Arab world in terms of respect for women's rights and the rule of law.

The meeting also tackled developments in Libya and regional meetings in support of stability in this country.

The FM stressed the positive role of Tunisia in the inter-Libyan dialogue mechanism and its commitment to actively contribute to regional and international efforts to ensure the success of the electoral process and stability in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

Media files

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad
Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Davido raises over N50M in less than an hour on Twitter after tweeting his account details

Davido raises over N50M in less than an hour on Twitter after tweeting his account details

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Chidinma left night before Ataga’s corpse was found – Witness

Chidinma left night before Ataga’s corpse was found – Witness

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

Trending

Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Sonangol Pursues Accelerated Exploration and Production in its Oil & Gas Sector

Energy Capital & Power

Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six African markets

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Barrows Hotel Enterprises Focuses on Hotel Improvements

Barrows Hotel Enterprises