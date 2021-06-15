Foreign Minister Motegi's Letter of Condolence on the passing away of Ambassador Ngoma of the Republic of Congo

“His Excellency Mr. Jean-Claude GAKOSSO,Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad of the Republic of Congo, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and to the Government and people of the Republic of Congo on the passing away of Ambassador Félix Ngoma. Since his arrival as Ambassador to Japan in 2018, Ambassador Ngoma had contributed greatly to the development of bilateral relations between Japan and the Republic of Congo. Your Excellency attended the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) held in August 2019 and contributed to the success of the conference, during which the Foreign Ministers of our both countries agreed to strengthen our bilateral relations. I believe that this was also thanks to the dedicated efforts of Ambassador Ngoma.