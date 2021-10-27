The military coup in the Sudan is a catastrophic development. It is putting the country in a perilous situation and is calling the Sudan’s democratic and peaceful future, an objective that the international community has been working to achieve, into question.
Foreign Minister Maas on the coup in the Sudan and Germany's engagement in the country
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (27 October) regarding the coup in the Sudan and Germany’s engagement in the country:
I condemn the actions of the military, which has not only illegally detained Prime Minister Hamdok and others, but has also taken violent steps against those protesting yesterday for the cause of democracy in the Sudan, in the strongest possible terms. General al-Burhan and his supporters must not be allowed to obstruct the path of democracy. Prime Minister Hamdok and the other individuals who have been detained must be released without delay and the ousting of the civilian-led interim government must be rescinded.
The people in the Sudan and Prime Minister Hamdok continue to have our support.
If it is not ended immediately, the coup by the military will have severe consequences for the international engagement that Germany has been instrumental in supporting and coordinating in recent years. The coup is undermining the very foundations of this engagement. Germany will not continue its support under these conditions. We are liaising closely with our partners with a view to the joint way forward.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Germany - Federal Foreign Office.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng