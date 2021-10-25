RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Foreign Minister Maas on reports of an attempted coup in the Sudan

Foreign Minister Heiko Mass issued the following statement today (25 October) on reports of an attempted coup in the Sudan:

The reports of another attempted coup in the Sudan are worrying, and the attempt must be clearly condemned. I call upon all those responsible for security and state order in the Sudan to continue the peaceful process of political transition to democracy in the Sudan and to respect the will of the people. This attempted overthrow of government must be stopped immediately.

Those in positions of political responsibility must resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue. This they owe to the people in the Sudan who fought for an end to dictatorship and for democratic change.

