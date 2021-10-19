RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

First of its kind diagnostic center opens in Uganda with lifesaving equipment: GE Healthcare & AFRIPHARMA partner to serve communities

Authors:

APO Importer

GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.in) (NYSE: GEHC) and medical group AFRIPHARMA announce the opening of the Afri-Egypt Health Services Center, a first of its kind in Uganda with lifesaving equipment from GE Healthcare. The Center is located in Jinja and is expected to serve to over 60,000 people from the region, allowing for improved accessibility in the surrounding communities.

GE
GE

The facility is equipped with GE equipment including CT Scan Machine, Digital Mammography, X-ray, BMD, Ultrasound, and Life Care solutions. These technology is used in the diagnosis and treatment of various critical diseases, including in the areas of women’s heath, neonatal care, cardiology, internal medicine, HIV, infectious diseases, and COVID-19.

Recommended articles

This is a regional project between GE Healthcare and AFRIPHARMA which brought global partners together to develop the strategy, design, and execution of the facility, including the operations and processes, with one goal in mind: better patient care in Uganda, East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Madiha Khattab, CEO AFRIPHARMA said “This state-of-the-art Health Facility was built to very high standards with the patients in mind despite the challenging environment of the COVID pandemic, with the partners determined to bring domestic treatment to Ugandans and help improve lives”.

Jennifer Kinyoe, General Manager, GE Healthcare East Africa said, “GE Healthcare has been a partner in the region for many decades, through both good and challenging times. This project is a great example of how global partners and institutions can support critical local needs in Uganda. Through this innovative facility, access across the entire country is improved, we support clinicians to have early diagnosis and lives will be saved. This supports our strategy in Africa to bring the best healthcare services right to the patients, helping doctors and practitioners to diagnose, treat, and save lives.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

About GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare is the $19.8 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world.

Media files

GE
GE 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

High-level Norwegian delegation to promote Energy Security and Transition at African Energy Week

African Energy Chamber

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) wins Best Islamic Trade Finance Institution award at the 2021 edition of the Global Islamic Finance Awards�

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Opening of the confirmation of charges hearing in Said case

International Criminal Court (ICC)