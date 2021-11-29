FIFA appoints normalisation committees in Guinea and Chad

In order to guarantee that the FGF can hold transparent and fair elections as well as to help restore trust amongst all football stakeholders in Guinea, the normalisation committee’s mandate will include the following tasks:

to run the daily affairs of the FGF;to determine, together with the FIFA administration, whether there is a need to revise specific provisions of the FGF Statutes and Electoral Code in relation to the electoral process;to ensure that new members of the Electoral Committee, Elections Appeal Committee and, where relevant, of the judicial bodies are appointed by the FGF Congress;to ensure, once the aforementioned committee members have been appointed, that elections of a new FGF Executive Committee can take place according to the FGF Statutes and regulations.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming elections of the FGF under any circumstances.

The normalisation committee shall perform its functions by no later than 30 June 2022.

Chad

Following the lifting of the suspension (https://fifa.fans/3o4gGbK ) of the Chadian FA on 11 October 2021, a joint FIFA-CAF mission was deployed to N’Djamena in order to follow up on the ongoing discussions with the FTFA and the Chadian government.

Given the observed inability of the local football governing bodies to carry out an electoral process in accordance with the statutory and regulatory requirements applicable to all FIFA member associations as well as taking into account the shortcomings of the FTFA Statutes, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the FTFA. Its duties will encompass the following:

to run the daily affairs of the FTFA;to review the FTFA Statutes and Electoral Code to ensure their compliance with the principles and requirements laid down in the FIFA Statutes, and to ensure their adoption by the FTFA General Assembly;to develop a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Sports and the FTFA, with FIFA’s guidance, including defined objectives and responsibilities for each party;as a last step, to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new FTFA Executive Committee based on the newly aligned FTFA Statutes and Electoral Code.

The normalisation committee will consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible. All members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations. The normalisation committee will serve as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the elections under any circumstances. The mandate of the normalisation committee will expire on 15 November 2022 at the latest.

