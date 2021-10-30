Feuding Communities in Tonj Commit to Reconciliation, Ending Protracted Conflict at UNMISS Peace Dialogue

This forum is part of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and restore stability following recurrent conflict between armed groups in Warrap, particularly in Tonj East and Tonj North.

Ongoing clashes here have caused huge harm to communities.

Innocent civilians have been injured and killed, properties destroyed, while thousands of families have been displaced. In the most recent clashes between armed groups in Kacuat, Romich and Marial Lou, some 35 people were reportedly killed, 80 injured and hundreds displaced from their homes.

For his part, another community leader, Monycirin Ajiech Kongkuch appealed to the state and national governments to urgently deploy security forces to hotspots in Tonj North and Tonj East.

Free and frank discussions at the conference resulted in participants signing a 21-point communique to end the suffering. Key needs identified to establish peace were government support for community leaders to provide early warnings about potential flare-ups; voluntary disarmament exercises to stem the proliferation of small arms; plus, special protection for women and children.

“As women, we are the ones left mourning the dead—our sons, husbands, brothers,” stated Rose Anyang, a women’s representative, eloquently. “Currently, we are unable to farm our lands because we are afraid of being subjected to sexual assaults or worse. We need to be protected, not just for ourselves but for the sake of our children,” she added.

The forum concluded with a traditional peace rite.

