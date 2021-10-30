RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Feuding Communities in Tonj Commit to Reconciliation, Ending Protracted Conflict at UNMISS Peace Dialogue

Authors:

APO Importer

“I have been dismayed and heartbroken seeing the catastrophic level of damage to our people and properties due to senseless conflict among communities who were once like family,” said Mawan Dhur Riak, a community leader in Tonj, Warrap.

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Mr. Riak was speaking at a three-day peace dialogue organized in Kuajok by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), bringing together traditional leaders, cattle keepers, youth and women.

Recommended articles

This forum is part of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and restore stability following recurrent conflict between armed groups in Warrap, particularly in Tonj East and Tonj North.

Ongoing clashes here have caused huge harm to communities.

Innocent civilians have been injured and killed, properties destroyed, while thousands of families have been displaced. In the most recent clashes between armed groups in Kacuat, Romich and Marial Lou, some 35 people were reportedly killed, 80 injured and hundreds displaced from their homes.

For his part, another community leader, Monycirin Ajiech Kongkuch appealed to the state and national governments to urgently deploy security forces to hotspots in Tonj North and Tonj East.

Free and frank discussions at the conference resulted in participants signing a 21-point communique to end the suffering. Key needs identified to establish peace were government support for community leaders to provide early warnings about potential flare-ups; voluntary disarmament exercises to stem the proliferation of small arms; plus, special protection for women and children.

“As women, we are the ones left mourning the dead—our sons, husbands, brothers,” stated Rose Anyang, a women’s representative, eloquently. “Currently, we are unable to farm our lands because we are afraid of being subjected to sexual assaults or worse. We need to be protected, not just for ourselves but for the sake of our children,” she added.

The forum concluded with a traditional peace rite.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

'I was dealing with some deep issues' - BBNaija's Omatshola opens up following release of disturbing viral video

5 things to do to your wedding dress after the big day

5 things to do to your wedding dress after the big day

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

Tattoos, double piercing, scars and stretch marks - Immigration applicants are being disqualified for these factors

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

Trending

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber

FESPACO: More awards for "Above Water" - the first feature film directed by A�ssa Ma�ga

APO Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power