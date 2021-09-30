Expo 2020 Dubai Official Opening Ceremony

When: 30 th September, 2021

Time :

17:30pm GMT+2 [Southern Africa]

18:30pm GMT+3 [East Africa] and

15:30pm WAT [West Africa Standard Time]

Expo 2020 Dubai’s star-studded Opening Ceremony will be streamed live You-tube and all other media platforms, this will give everyone the chance to participate in the ground-breaking spectacle, wherever they might be.

This will be followed a night later by three mind-blowing fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first full day of the Expo in a spectacular visual celebration commemorating the opening the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, in the 170-year history of World Expos and the largest global event held since the start of the pandemic.

This is the also the first time the African Union and every African nationwill have a dedicated pavilions (https://bit.ly/39PASGA) at the Dubai Expo 2020. Our goal is to position Africa as the continent of the present and the future by showcasing the opportunities to invest in the continent as underlined in#Agenda2063 (https://bit.ly/3F33MkW).

For 6 months, the AU will create opportunities for key stakeholders to engage and exchange ideas for the future we want, inspiring actions that will help tackle continental challenges &help shine light on investment opportunities that exist today and in the future.

Visit our website to find out more about the African Union participation at the Expo Dubai 2020 (https://bit.ly/3olBEUd)

Follow#AUatExpo2020 (https://bit.ly/3upKeSM)to get updates on our journey to Expo Dubai 2020.

