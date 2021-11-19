European Peace Facility: Council Adopts Assistance Measure Worth EUR40 Million for Mozambique

The assistance measure will, in particular, provide adequate, non-lethalequipment to strengthen the capacities of the first Mozambican army companies scheduled to be the first to benefit from the EUTM Mozambique's training. This includes individual and collective equipment, ground mobility assets, technical tools and a field hospital.

The provision of the assistance will be subject to the compliance of the EUTM-trained units of the Mozambican armed forces with relevant international law, in particular international human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as with relevant legal instruments and best practices based on international and EU rules, standards and policies in the area of the supply of military equipment.

The assistance measure will cover part of the EUTM's mandate duration. In 2021, partial support packages will be provided to the two companies currently undergoing training by Portugal while, as from 2022, three additional companies will receive support. In total, 11 companies of the Mozambican army and navy will undergo training by the EUTM in several batches and subsequently form a Quick Reaction Force.

Today's decision follows the request by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mozambique in her letter of 27 August 2021 to the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Background

This is the third assistance measure adopted by the Council since the establishment of the European Peace Facility.

On 22 July 2021, the Council adopted an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union (AU) in the second half of 2021, with a budget of €130 million. Support to the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Somali National Army has been approved under this general programme.

On 4 November 2021, the Council adopted an assistance measure to support capacity building within the humanitarian demining battalion of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a reference amount of €10 million. Under this assistance measure, the EU will deliver 68 medical and transport vehicles, as well as 150 metal detectors to help Bosnia and Herzegovina to become fully mine free by 2027.

With regard to Mozambique, on 30 July 2021 the Council approved an urgent measure under the European Peace Facility amounting to €4 million to provide the most urgently required equipment and supplies for the two Mozambican companies scheduled to be the first to benefit from EUTM Mozambique’s training. The assistance measure adopted today builds further on this initial package of support.