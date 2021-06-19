RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya): Council extends mandate for a further two years

The Council today decided to extend the mandate of the European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya) for a further two years until 30 June 2023 .

In its renewed mandate, the mission is tasked with assisting the relevant Libyan authorities in the building of state security structures in Libya, in particular in the areas of border management , law enforcement and criminal justice , with a view to contributing to efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved notably in smuggling migrants, human trafficking and terrorism in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region. The mission also coordinates and implements projects with international partners in the fields of its engagement.

In the context of a recent strategic review of the mission the Council today also decided to extend the mission's mandate to support UN-led efforts for peace in Libya as part of the Berlin Process , within the scope of the mission's core areas of engagement.

EUBAM Libya was launched on 22 May 2013 and is headed by Ms Natalina Cea (Italy).

