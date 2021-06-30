EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver aid to Mozambique

The flight is expected to arrive in Pemba, Mozambique, on 3 July 2021. Two more flights carrying additional humanitarian aid are expected to depart from Brindisi in the coming days.

Since the beginning of 2021, the EU has mobilised over €17 million in humanitarian funding for Mozambique, mainly to address the consequences of the ongoing internal conflict. EU aid helps to ease the suffering of the affected population including those internally displaced and host communities, provide education for children, while also better preparing communities to deal with natural disasters.

Background

The humanitarian situation in Mozambique, and especially in its provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula is rapidly deteriorating. Nearly 2 million people in Mozambique are currently facing severe food insecurity due to the security situation, the drought, and the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. The fragile humanitarian situation in Mozambique's Northern Province, Cabo Delgado continues to worsen. An escalation of violence has internally displaced more than 700,000 people. At least 1.3 million people are estimated to require immediate humanitarian assistance and protection in Cabo Delgado and in neighbouring province of Niassa and Nampula.

The EU continues to advocate for greater humanitarian access and the removal of obstacles delaying the provision of the humanitarian assistance. The EU urges again all parties to the conflict to comply with international human rights norms and respect international humanitarian law.

In 2020, when many countries restricted traffic or closed their borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge facilitated 67 flights to 20 countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas. More than 1,150 tons of vital medical and humanitarian equipment and nearly 1,700 medical and humanitarian staff and other passengers were transported.