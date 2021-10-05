RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Ethiopia: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the decision to expel seven United Nations officials

Authors:

APO Importer

The EU and its Member States strongly condemn the decision taken by the Government of Ethiopia on 30 September 2021 to expel seven United Nations (UN) officials from the country. The EU stands in full solidarity by the UN, and in particular OCHA, OHCHR and UNICEF directly targeted by the decision, and expresses strong support for their operations in Ethiopia, which are conducted on a neutral and impartial basis.

Council of the European Union
Council of the European Union

This decision risks further undermining the possibility to bring relief to millions of Ethiopians in a dire humanitarian situation. This comes at a moment when aid organisations are facing continuous day-to-day impediments to bring aid to people in need in Tigray and other parts of northern Ethiopia. The spill-over beyond Tigray has increased the need of protection and assistance.

Recommended articles

International organisations in Ethiopia urgently need a conducive environment which enables them to continue their daily life-saving work. Millions of people, across Ethiopia, rely on their assistance for survival. Humanitarian work is always guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. Safeguarding these principles ensures that aid can arrive where it is needed the most.

It is imperative that human rights and humanitarian aid organisations are allowed to do their work without obstruction, across the country. We urge the Government of Ethiopia to reverse their decision without delay. Moreover, we exhort all parties to the conflict to protect humanitarian operations and personnel, as well as grant safe, rapid and unimpeded access, in line with international humanitarian law.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Amdocs and Telkom Foundation Give Three Local Schools A Digital Boost

Amdocs

UNMISS trains members of South Sudan's forces in Pochalla on upholding child rights

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Partnership for Recovery and Resilience workshop in Eastern Equatoria aims for collaboration, coordination, and cooperation between partners

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)