RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatari Acting Charge d'Affaires

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Eritrea Khalifa bin Thani Al Zarraa.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

What is edging to women and can it give better orgasms?

Tonto Dikeh's new man denies cheating allegations, says voice was cloned in leaked audio recording

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

Police not done investigating Abba Kyari weeks after Hushpuppi scandal

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show