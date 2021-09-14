Eritrea- Green Light Committee Monitoring Mission 2021

It was established in 2000, and enables countries access to affordable, high-quality, second-line anti-TB drugs for the treatment of MDR-TB. Its main Objectives include ensuring effective treatment of patients with MDR-TB in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the programmatic management of MDR-TB; increasing access to technical assistance to facilitate rapid scale-up of MDR-TB management; increasing access to high-quality, low-cost, second-line anti-TB drugs for the treatment of MDR-TB among well-performing programmes; preventing the development of resistance to second-line anti-TB drugs by ensuring rational drug use and advising WHO on policy-related matters to effectively prevent and control MDR-TB based on the best available scientific evidence. The Initiative is coordinated by the GLC Secretariat, which is hosted and administered by WHO. The Global Drug Facility (GDF), an arm of the Stop TB Partnership, which is also hosted and administered by WHO, carries out drug procurement for GLC-approved programmes. Technical assistance to MDR-TB programmes is coordinated and delivered by WHO and its technical partners.