Eritrea deplores US unlawful Acts

This is not, indeed, the first time for the US Administration to float such baseless smear campaigns against Eritrea. In his response of March 13th, 2021 to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Eritrea’s Foreign Minister had stated that “it is unfortunate that you have drawn certain conclusions on the basis of unsubstantiated media disinformation. I am also dismayed by the tone of your letter which seems to revert to unconstructive policies successive US Administrations had pursued on Eritrea in the past thirty years. I do not wish to go into acrimonious details in this letter but earnestly hope for timely remedies”.