Erik Prince to Drive the Discussion on Energy Security at African Energy Week in Cape Town

As one of the top security contractors in the U.S. and founder of FSG, Prince is well positioned to enhance dialogue and engage with African stakeholders on energy security related matters. In Africa and through FSG, Prince has already been instrumental in facilitating the movement of people and equipment in and out remote areas. By helping companies exploit resources, particularly in the mining and energy spheres – such as Sudan and Somalia – Prince has redirected his attention and commitment to Africa’s energy growth. FSG already has a strong presence in African countries such as the Congo but is focused on expanding even further, with aims to explore, exploit and commercialize minerals in Africa.