Equatorial Guinea's Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbon Represents the Biggest Sponsor of African Energy Week

Notwithstanding the country’s significant resources base, the MMH’s move to establish an attractive investment destination and enabling environment for international players has consolidated the country’s position as a top gas market. Proposed revisions to the country’s Hydrocarbon Law aims to incentivize investment across the entire value chain, with increased regional and international participation a top priority. In Cape Town, the MMH will both showcase and highlight key components of the new Hydrocarbon Law, providing valuable insight for emerging players and interested stakeholders.

Already, the country has seen the active participation on notable legacy players, including but not limited to ExxonMobil; Marathon Oil Corporation; Kosmos Energy; Noble Energy; and Chevron. The MMH is focused on enhancing exploration in the country, and as a diamond sponsor in Cape Town, is well positioned to engage with global stakeholders, attracting new entrants into the industry and driving the country’s gas progress.

Meanwhile, with the establishment of the Gas Mega Hub (GMH) – a national strategy designed to harness unexploited offshore domestic and regional gas resources – Equatorial Guinea has seen accelerated progress to drive gas investment and development. The country serves as an example for other gas rich regions as to how political will and an integrated energy sector can significantly enhance sectoral growth. As a diamond sponsor, the MMH is focused on placing a spotlight on Equatorial Guinea, particularly on the country’s progress regarding regional collaboration and its consolidation as a GMH. The MMH will make a strong case for regional cooperation at AEW 2021, using the country’s success with Cameroon – in which Equatorial Guinea is fostering trade for regional growth – as well as Nigeria – with recent talks regarding enhanced gas supply chains between the countries – to drive dialogue.

“Equatorial Guinea represents a major player in Africa’s hydrocarbon scene, and as a diamond sponsor at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, the country will be instrumental in driving the discussion on African gas, regional cooperation, and enabling regulation. In Cape Town, the MMH is focused on signing deals, partnering with regional stakeholders, and incentivizing new entrants into the country’s lucrative market. The AEC is honored to host the MMH as a diamond sponsor, and excited to see the Ministry drive Africa’s energy future into a new era of success,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

