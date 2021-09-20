Equatorial Guinea Secretary of State of Planning Will Lead Strong Finance Delegation to African Energy Week in Cape Town

With significant energy sector developments in both onshore and offshore areas, and across multiple sectors including oil, gas and renewables, Equatorial Guinea is ramping up industry expansion, and is positioning its financial sector to help drive this. Projects such as the country’s Gas Mega Hub – a gas plan overseeing the development of several offshore gas facilities to monetize and exploit the country’s 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas – the Punta Europa crude oil refinery, and several green energy developments, are attracting significant levels of investment into the country. Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Planning aims to ensure the country is ready for investment, and is focused on establishing sustainable partnerships with international financiers and stakeholders.

“The Equatorial Guinean finance delegation will both contribute and drive the discussion on financing Africa’s energy future. With the country hosting a pavilion at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Okiri, Bahosi, and Engonga will help drive a strong discussion on Equatorial Guinean opportunities, positioning the country and both its financial and energy sectors as enabling, proactive, and poised for accelerated growth. By emphasizing the role of collaboration between these two Ministries, Okiri will promote integration and unity as being key drivers of energy sector growth,” stated Leoncio Amada NZE, Executive President of the CEMAC region, the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

The Equatorial Guinea finance delegation is committed to scaling up investment in the country, promoting partnerships, regional collaboration, and multi-lateral financing mechanisms in energy sector development. With the aim of strengthening national and institutional capacities, the delegation will not only promote Equatorial Guinean opportunities and achievements in Cape Town, but will share challenges, solutions, and future plans.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

