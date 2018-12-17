The CNG fuelling station is located on SOTRA’s premises in Yopougon, Abidjan, and will facilitate the operation of the new range of compressed natural gas buses. When fully commissioned, the gas fuelling station will have a compression capacity of 1360 m³/h, and will be split into two units, each equipped with two hoses, enabling four buses to charge at any one time.

ENGIE and Tractebel have a unique level of expertise and a local presence that was vital to the success of the venture. They are specialists in delivering infrastructures which provide alternative fuels for green mobility solutions. The Abidjan station is the first stage in the Ivorian government and public transportation companies plan to increase the number of CNG buses and ensure that the region is working towards fulfilling its commitment to the COP 21 agreement. More importantly, it will lead the way for other African countries that are keen to further embrace clean technologies. Countries including Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cameroon are monitoring the success of the initiative with the intention of replicating the project.

As part of the deal between IVECO and the Société des Transports Abidjanais (SOTRA), 50 Crealis buses will run on compressed natural gas in Abidjan. The particle emission levels will be nearly zero, and their Nitrogen Oxide emissions will be reduced by 60 per cent. The buses will serve within Abidjan’s wider urban area.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ENGIE.

About ENGIE Africa For over 50 years, ENGIE ( www.ENGIE-Africa.com ) has been active in many African countries through its energy engineering business and more recently as an independent power producer in South Africa and Morocco with a total capacity of 3,000 MW either in operation or under construction. By 2025, ENGIE wants to be a reference partner in ten African countries for power plants, energy services to businesses and decentralized solutions for off-grid customers – communities, companies and households. ENGIE already has more than 1 million customers with domestic solar installations and local microgrids, and aims to become one of the viable leaders on the continent's off-grid service market. For more information, go to www.ENGIE-Africa.com .

About Tractebel At the helm of the Energy Transition, Tractebel ( www.Tractebel-ENGIE.com ) provides a full range of engineering and consulting services throughout the life cycle of its clients’ projects, including design and project management. As one of the world’s largest engineering consultancy companies and with more than 150 years of experience, it's our mission to actively shape the world of tomorrow. With about 4,400 experts and offices in 33 countries, we are able to offer our customers multidisciplinary solutions in energy, water and infrastructure. www.Tractebel-ENGIE.com

