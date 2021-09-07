Energy Producers Push for the Establishment of an African Energy Bank: African Energy Week Places African Financing Top of the Agenda in Cape Town

Africa’s immense natural resources require significant investment if the continent is to realize its developmental objectives, and despite the fact that the continent has created the long-demanded enabling environments for investment, international financiers continue to withhold critical investment. Nigeria, for example, with the implementation of a progressive Petroleum Industry Bill, has ensured its sector is both open and competitive for investment. Yet, international investment seems unattainable. In response, H.E. Timipre Sylva has opted for alternative financing solutions, with African capital raising initiatives taking the lead. Through the establishment of an African energy bank, which enables African project developers adequate sources of finance, Africa will no longer have to rely on the international community to advance its energy sector.

The proposed African energy bank will significantly enhance investment in the African oil and gas sector. Just like the Africa Energy Investment Corporation – a developmental financial institution created by the African Petroleum Producers Association to channel resources towards the development of Africa’s energy sector – the Bank will serve as a key driver of energy growth, providing the much-needed financial resources to African government, project developers, and stakeholders.

“If we insist on the exploration of our oil and gas reserves when the world is cutting down on investments in the sector, we must set a financial institution, an African energy bank, to develop the oil and gas sector,” stated H.E. Timipre Sylva.

H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima has issued his support of this concept, with both Ministers looking to increase engagement and partnerships with other African stakeholders. The concept of an African energy bank holds significant opportunities for resource-rich countries such as Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Feasible, domestic financing opportunities will drive cross-border initiatives across Africa. Emerging natural gas hubs in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, for example, will be able to accelerate regional project development with access to adequate financing. With construction on the 4.2 million tons per year Liquified Natural Train in Nigeria breaking ground this year, and national objectives to ensure the monetization and utilization of its natural gas resources, Nigeria can significantly benefit from institutions such as the African energy bank. Both Sonagas and the NNPC are committed to driving regional natural gas expansion, and with the establishment of the African energy bank, these entities will lead the way in Africa’s energy growth.

“Africa requires multilateral financing solutions to accelerate hydrocarbon development. The continent will no longer place a reliance on international capital channels. That’s history, we need to urgently use free market principles and establish Africa’s own financing solutions to mitigate against the radical divestment and reduction in investment into African Oil and Gas. The creation of an African energy bank could provide critical capital for emerging energy markets in Africa, and AEW 2021 in Cape Town will drive this narrative, working alongside Nigeria, EG and APPO” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The theme of domestic capital raising will comprise a dominant topic at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. As the African Energy Chamber continues to emphasize, ( https://bit.ly/3DWWOxw ) if the international community continues to boycott African energy growth, Africa will not only boycott them, but will create their own financial solutions to driving energy growth. At AEW 2021, both H.E. Timipre Sylva and H.E. Gabriel Lima will be key speakers, leading a strong delegation from Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea to Cape Town in November, and driving a strong discussion on hydrocarbon investment, financing solutions for African developments, and capital raising in a post-COVID-19 context. AEW 2021 is committed to African people and African finance and will promote the African energy bank, regional collaboration, and domestic capital as a key driver of continent-wide energy growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or email Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration-related inquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related inquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related inquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker-related inquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files