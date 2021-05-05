Energy Capital & Power, CNBC Africa Partner for Africa Energy Series Documentaries

Serving as the visual accompaniment to ECP’s Africa Energy Series investment reports, the documentaries will feature first-hand interviews with government officials, private sector players, industry regulators and energy experts discussing the current developments and future ambitions of Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and Angola.

The documentary series will be available to watch on CNBC Africa and YouTube and promoted in Forbes Africa magazine and on ECP’s platforms. Each market will represent one episode within the larger series, with 30-minute programs published throughout 2021 and 2022. Each episode will showcase how Africa’s most high profile and dynamic energy producing markets are dealing with COVID-19, the energy transition, investment promotion, innovation and technology and more.

The programs will create a greater understanding of the opportunities available in Africa, including in particular in the natural gas industry, and to unlock investment in the selected markets.

“We are thrilled to announce our distribution partnership with CNBC Africa – one of the leading sources of business and economic affairs on the continent – and to take another step forward in shaping and championing Africa’s energy narrative,” says Kelly-Ann Mealia, Chairperson of ECP. “Since releasing our first books and films in 2016, ECP has long-recognized the value of engaging with our audience across multimedia platforms, and we look forward to renewing this initiative with new tools under our belt. The Africa Energy Series documentaries represent a dynamic and contemporary vehicle to not only tell investors about the rich landscapes, vibrant spirit and limitless potential of Africa’s leading energy markets, but to show them.”

The announcement comes after ECP, formerly Africa Oil & Power, underwent a comprehensive re-branding last month, repositioning itself within a shifting energy investment environment. The brand refresh encompasses new service offerings, including strategic communications, custom publishing and events, and bespoke creative and marketing solutions, with a renewed emphasis on video and multimedia content and an enhanced distribution network.

