Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Donates Ambulances to Support Ethiopia's Healthcare Sector

The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has donated a number ambulances to support the healthcare sector in Ethiopia and enhance its related logistics capacities.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said this initiative is one of a myriad of humanitarian actions taken by the UAE to support the Ethiopian people and assist refugees in many provinces facing humanitarian challenges.

The noble gesture also highlights the UAE’s determination to ensure the provision of essential services for the needy all over the world, most notably in the healthcare sector, he added.

